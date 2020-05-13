Kansas County Fair Catches Flak for Trying to Protect People

Read it at The Wichita Eagle
Organizers of the Sedgwick County Fair in Kansas announced this week they are canceling the big event, scheduled for July, and caught hell for it. The fair’s Facebook page filled up with angry comments from people who apparently prize funnel cakes, demolition derby, and 4H shows more than, well, life itself. Board Vice President Marti Johnson told The Wichita Eagle that the pushback shows why they had to cancel: They could not count on fair-goers to follow any social distancing rules. “The reality is if we put safety procedures in place, there’s no way to enforce them, and there’s a level of belligerence in the community right now that frankly we didn’t have the means to deal with,” she said.