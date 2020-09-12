Judge Orders Kanye West Off Wisconsin Presidential Ballot
“DROPPED THE BALL”
Kanye West’s bid to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot has been denied by a judge who reportedly said that the rapper missed the deadline for submitting his nomination papers by a matter of minutes, according to WBAY. “Plaintiffs ‘dropped the ball’ by not ensuring they would be able to timely file the nomination papers,” Judge John Zakowski said in the court ruling.” The ruling also reportedly mentions that West’s campaign representative was warned ahead of time that the building to submit documents could be locked before the 5pm deadline, but advised him to call a number on the building to be let in. “The unfortunate fact is this dispute could have been avoided had the West representatives simply arrived earlier,” Zakowski said. West has been denied a place on presidential ballots in multiple states for either missing deadlines or lacking valid signatures on nomination petitions.