Kanye Reportedly Showed Sex Tapes, Lewd Pics of Kim to Adidas Staff
DISTURBING
Kanye West used porn, his own sex tapes and explicit photos of him and ex-wife Kim Kardashian to intimidate employees of his fashion empire, former members of West’s Yeezy team and Adidas claim. Prominent ex-Yeezy employees have written an open letter claiming Adidas higher-ups knew of the harassment, but “turned their moral compass off.” They claimed West “bullies and intimidates to get whatever he wants,” noting the “disturbingly” sexualized atmosphere around women in the office. West reportedly told one female employee, “I want you to make me a shoe I can fuck.” She reportedly took a leave of absence before moving to a different job within Adidas. During a job interview in Chicago, West reportedly took out his phone to show an “explicit” photo of Kardashian. “He’s just obsessed with power, and he has all the power and money to make somebody cut their hair, to make somebody lose their weight,” a former staffer told Rolling Stone. “To the same person, he can go say things like, ‘You fat slut,’ and then this person will still have to be forced to stay because that’s how they make money.” Adidas dropped West last month after he went on several antisemitic rants.