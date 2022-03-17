Karen Fukuhara of ‘The Boys’ Reveals She Was Randomly Attacked on the Street
#stopasianhate
In an Instagram post with the hashtag #stopasianhate, actress Karen Fukuhara described getting “struck in the head” while going into a cafe for coffee Wednesday. “This shit needs to stop,” her message began. “It came out of nowhere,” Fukuhara continued, “It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me.” She and the attacker then stared at each other as he yelled at her, she explained, before he finally walked away. “This is the first time I’ve been harmed physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past,” her post continued. “What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the ELDERLY?” Her co-stars from Prime Video’s The Boys and David Ayer’s Suicide Squad commented their support, including actor Chace Crawford who wrote, “F this person!! Hope you’re ok this is awful.”