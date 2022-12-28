Kari Lake Files Notice of Appeal Against Judge’s Ruling Over Her Election Loss
TRY, TRY AGAIN
MAGA hardliner Kari Lake says she is going to appeal a judge’s ruling that she lost last month’s contest for the Arizona state governorship. The former TV anchor and Donald Trump favorite lost out this week in a bid to have a court overturn the election—which she lost by 17,000 votes—because of alleged “misconduct” by election officials. The Hill reported that Lake filed a notice of appeal with the Maricopa County Court on Tuesday in which she said she would “seek direct review by the Arizona Supreme Court.” Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, she added: “I am standing up for the people of this state, the people who were done wrong on Election Day and the millions of people who live outside of Maricopa County, whose vote was watered down by this bogus election in Maricopa County.”