Top French Soccer Star Found Guilty of Trying to Blackmail Teammate With Sex Tape
SCANDAL
One of France’s most famous soccer players has been found guilty of conspiring to blackmail his teammate with a stolen sex tape, bringing an end to a case that has disrupted the French national team for six years. Karim Benzema is a star forward who plays for Real Madrid but lost his place in the French national team over the sex tape scandal in 2015. In a French court on Wednesday, the soccer player was handed a one-year suspended jail term and a fine of €75,000 ($84,000) for his part in an attempt to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. The scandal began at a training camp in 2015, when Benzema urged Valbuena to pay off blackmailers who had taken a sex tape from his cellphone. Benzema has always denied being part of the plot, saying he was only trying to help Valbuena bring an end to the embarrassing incident. After five years of being frozen out, Benzema was recalled to the French national team earlier this year for the postponed EURO 2020 tournament.