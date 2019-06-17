Bodies of Missing Oregon Mom Karissa Fretwell and 3-Year-Old Son Found

The bodies of Karissa Fretwell, a missing Salem, Oregon, mother, and her 3-year-old son were found Saturday in a remote wooded area. Police have been searching for Fretwell, 25, and her son, Billy, since May 17, when a family member discovered their apartment unlocked, the television still on inside, and Fretwell’s glasses and credit card left behind. The state medical examiner determined that Karissa Fretwell died of a single gunshot to the head and ruled the death a homicide. Billy Fretwell’s cause of death has not been determined, according to authorities.

Police had already arrested the boy’s father, Michael John Wolfe, 52, in connection with the disappearances. Wolfe was charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping in connection with the disappearances last month. Wolfe and Fretwell were in a child support dispute prior to her disappearance. She had been awarded sole custody of their son, and Wolfe was ordered to pay $900 a month in child support. Cellphone data placed Fretwell’s phone near Wolfe’s around the time of her disappearance, and video surveillance disputed Wolfe’s claim that he was at work during that time. He has denied any involvement.