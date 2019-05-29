Oregon Man Facing Murder Charges After Toddler and Mom Go Missing

An Oregon man is facing aggravated murder and kidnapping charges after a 3-year-old boy and his mother went missing earlier this month, local news station KATU reports. The toddler, William “Billy” Fretwell, and his 25-year-old mother, Karissa Alyn Fretwell, have reportedly been missing since May 13. Fifty-two-year-old Michael John Wolfe, Billy’s biological father, was indicted on Tuesday for the potential murder of the child and Fretwell. According to Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry, cellphone records indicate that Wolfe and Fretwell were “in the same approximate place” the day she and Billy were last seen. Court documents also state Wolfe was seen leaving his work shift at a steel mill and “walking into a treeline behind a carpenter shop” the night of the child and Fretwell’s disappearance. Surveillance video also allegedly shows Wolfe returning to the same bushes at 2:35 a.m. the next morning with a white trash bag and leaving through the steel mill building with the bag. Wolfe reportedly told detectives that he was at work for the entirety of his shift.