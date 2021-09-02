Get a Free Kate Spade Tote When You Pick Up a Few Fall Essentials
Nothing Beats Free
Kate Spade is back at it again with another amazing deal on top of their unbelievable surprise sale. This time, shoppers who spend more than $150 will receive a beautiful polka-dot tote for free (check out the image above, it’s super cute, right?). These totes are in limited supply and are first-come-first-served, so make moves!
Sweater season is almost here! Stock up and remember: you can never own too many sweaters. This simple but stylish sweater/blazer is a must-have. Its clean lines look fabulous whether you’re at a business meeting or a happy hour.
Ruffle Sweater Blazer
This super chic backpack will take you from the gym to dinner without missing a beat. The leather is striking, the spacious interior can house all your daily essentials, and the magnetic lock keeps everything secure.
Darcy Flap Backpack
This quilted leather cardholder is a convenient alternative to overly bulky wallets and is perfect for stashing everything from receipts, credit cards, metro passes, ID, and more.
Natalia Small Slim Card Holder
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!