Katharine McPhee’s Nanny Was ‘Accidentally’ Killed at a Car Dealership
‘HORRIBLE TRAGEDY’
The nanny of Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son was horrifically killed last week when an elderly driver ran her over with an SUV at a car dealership, TMZ reported Tuesday. Yadira Calito was reportedly in the customer service area of an L.A. Toyota dealership when an 84-year-old woman plowed into the building. Calito was pinned under the SUV and dragged for about 20 feet in the shocking crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead. The elderly driver hasn’t been arrested, and police say she accidentally hit the gas instead of the breaks when taking her car in for service. Two dealership workers were also injured, but were expected to be fine. McPhee announced last week that she was canceling her ongoing concert tour’s final two shows in Asia to deal with a “horrible tragedy in our family.”