Top Pennsylvania Elections Official to Resign After Bungled Ballot Measure
BALLOT BOXED OUT
Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s secretary of state and its top elections official, is resigning after her office accidentally prevented a ballot measure that would’ve allowed her state’s residents to vote this spring on expanding statue of limitations laws for sexual-abuse victims, Spotlight Pennsylvania reported Monday. Boockvar, a Democrat who was first appointed to the role by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2019, received nationwide attention as the target of several baseless accusations of voter fraud from then-President Trump and members of his party. Pennsylvania residents were set to vote this spring on the measure, which would open a two-year window for child sex-abuse survivors to litigate once the statue of limitations has passed. However, as Boockvar’s office failed to correctly “advertise” the measure under state law, voters will now have to wait until 2023 at the earliest. Boockvar will resign Feb. 5. “I share your anger and frustration that this happened, and I stand with you in your fight for justice,” Wolf said Monday.