Kavanaugh: ‘I Liked Beer. I Still Like Beer.’

While testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh insisted that while he “liked beer” in high school, he never got carried away with drinking alcohol. “I liked beer. I still like beer, but I never drank to the point of blacking out,” he said. He later told prosecutor Rachel Mitchell that he has never passed out from drinking but he has “gone to sleep.” He also addressed his sexual history, repeating previous statements that he remained a virgin throughout high school and “many years after” that. Kavanaugh also said he tried to shield his inexperience publicly but was “inwardly” proud of it due to his commitment to his faith.