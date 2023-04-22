Kawhi Leonard's Sister Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Elderly Woman
COLD-BLOODED
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s sister will be spending the rest of her life behind bars without the possibility of parole after being found guilty in the 2019 murder of an elderly woman at a casino. Kimesha Monae Williams, along with an accomplice, allegedly followed 84-year-old Afaf Assad into the bathroom after she came into the Pechanga Resort Casino in Southern California with a purse containing $1,000 in gambling money. Assad was later found on the bathroom floor with a fractured skull, while Williams was seen rushing for the exit of the casino, according to the Riverside Press-Register. “My father is without his wife and partner and is isolated and alone in a way we cannot begin to understand… We seek not vengeance but there needs to be a reckoning for their heinous act,” Assad’s daughter Mary said to the court. Williams maintains that she is innocent.