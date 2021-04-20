Kayleigh McEnany Actually Scolds Joe Biden for Weighing in on Derek Chauvin’s Trial
POT VS. KETTLE
Donald Trump’s former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolded President Joe Biden Tuesday for weighing in on the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. She said to Fox News host Harris Faulkner, “There’s so much hurt, so much pain. And I think it’s the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame the tensions. I think he should have just reserved comment and said he's praying for the family as we all are.” Biden has called family members of George Floyd, Chauvin’s alleged victim, to tell them he was praying for them, and he said he hopes jurors reach the “right verdict.” Trump often exhibited the kind of behavior McEnany claimed she abhors. The former president defended the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, and sent his well-wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of sex trafficking in service of Jeffrey Epstein from the White House briefing room, among other controversial remarks on legal matters.