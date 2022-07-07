Nicki Minaj’s Husband Gets Home Detention in Sex Offender Registry Case
Kenneth “Zoo” Petty was sentenced to home detention and probation for failing to register as a sex offender in California, CBS News reported Wednesday. Petty, who has been married to Nicki Minaj since 2019, pleaded guilty last September to a federal charge stemming from his move to Los Angeles to live with the rapper. Federal prosecutors said Petty, 44, had known the rules and had been filing the correct paperwork for two decades prior to meeting Minaj, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son. His status as a sex offender comes from a 1995 conviction for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, for which Petty served just over four years in prison. His Wednesday sentence of a year in home detention and three years’ probation was accompanied by a $55,000 fine, according to CBS.