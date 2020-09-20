CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kentucky Lawmaker Indicted in Strangulation of Woman
SCANDALOUS
Read it at Lexington Herald-Leader
A Kentucky state lawmaker has been indicted on charges he used an ethernet cable to choke a woman and tried to hog-tie her. Rep. Robert Goforth, a Republican who was accused of sexual assault during his gubernatorial campaign last year, is charged with assault and strangulation for the April incident in Laurel County. The woman told police that Goforth, 44, became violent when she refused to unlock her phone and then battered her while three children were in the home. Democrats are calling for Goforth to resign—and if he doesn’t, for Republicans to make him step down.