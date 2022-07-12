Kentucky Teens Face Second Murder Charge in Yet Another Teen’s Death
WHEN WILL IT END?
Two Kentucky teenagers are facing new murder charges for the fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting of 15-year-old Cortez Duncan, the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Monday. Demaurion Lakeith Moore and Mekhi Duane Cable, both 16, were previously arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 16-year-old Tyree Smith and injuring two bystanders in a September drive-by at a school bus stop, as well as a separate, nonfatal shooting in March 2021, according to the attorney’s office. Early Nov. 25, Duncan was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving from multiple gunshot wounds. Moore and Cable are both facing the same 15 charges, including two counts of murder, criminal attempt murder, tampering with physical evidence and first and second degree assault, according to the attorney’s office. Moore is also being charged with possession of a defaced firearm. The pair are being charged as adults and will appear for their pre-trial conference on Aug. 19.