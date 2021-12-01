Ex-Marine Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Charges After Saying He ‘50/50’ Regrets It
MEH
A former Marine from Georgia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Kevin Douglas Creek, 47, faces up to eight years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. According to court documents, he was caught on bodycam footage striking two officers, one with the Metropolitan Police Department and another with the U.S. Capitol Police. A criminal complaint notes that, when an investigator “asked if Creek regretted his conduct on Jan. 6, he responded: ‘50/50.’”
The FBI tracked Creek down after a tipster said he’d overheard the man, visiting a Georgia hospital, bragging about being tear-gassed at the Capitol. Creek, who served in the Marines from 1995 to 1999, allegedly “mentioned he was gassed before in the military.” In a May interview with the FBI, which found him through his roofing contracting business on Facebook, Creek said he didn’t remember hitting the officers. When asked by the judge on Wednesday if he had known he was assaulting a federal employee by kicking at a Capitol Police officer, Creek quietly responded, “I don’t believe it was in my mind at the time, honestly, Your Honor.” His sentencing has been scheduled for next March.