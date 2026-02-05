FBI Director Kash Patel is reportedly planning a trip to Arizona after President Donald Trump became personally involved in the search for Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing from her Arizona home since Sunday, with police considering her disappearance a crime.

A source told Axios that the 45-year-old will already be in Tucson for a separate event, and is “devoting all resources possible to help and is prepared to go if the situation warrants.” Police in Arizona are still leading the investigation, however, the source added.

The TV host and her siblings shared an emotional video to Instagram on Wednesday, discussing an unverified ransom note that reportedly threatens her loved ones to pay millions in Bitcoin for her return.

“We, too, have heard reports about the ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk,” Guthrie said, sitting between her brother Camron and sister Annie.

“However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” she continued. “We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday night that he had spoken directly to Guthrie and was now “directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY.”

The president said “We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely.”

Axios reports that as well as Patel’s deployment, Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has known Guthrie for over 27 years, has spoken to the TV host on the phone and is receiving constant updates on the case.

Patel has a history of blunders when arriving at high-profile crime scenes, which has earned him the nickname “the Make-a-Wish director.”

Last September, Patel headed to Utah after the assassination of right-wing figure Charlie Kirk.

Hours after his murder, Patel wrote on X that the “subject for the horrific shooting… is now in custody,” before posting again less than two hours later to say the “subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement.”

Patel has also been criticized for using the FBI jet for personal travel, including to fly to UFC matches, hockey games, professional wrestling events, and hunting trips, among others.

Nancy, who lives alone, was flagged as missing when she did not attend church on Sunday. Vital medication and her phone were left behind in the house in the Catalina Foothills home in Tucson that she has lived in since the 1970s.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Guthrie had limited physical movement but remains “sharp as a tack” cognitively. NBC News reported that Guthrie’s pacemaker disconnected from a monitoring application at around 2:00 a.m on Sunday.

A NewsNation video published on Tuesday showed a trail of blood outside the front steps of Guthrie’s home.

In the Guthrie siblings’ Instagram video, Savannah addressed their mother’s condition. “Her health, her heart is fragile,” the TV host said. “She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer.”

Annie Guthrie said “We are always going to be merely human, just normal human people who need our mom. Mama, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you.”

Nanos said on Wednesday that investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the case. “Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs Guthrie,” he said.

The sheriff said they were aware of the apparent ransom note and were “taking all tips and leads very seriously” and coordinating with the FBI.

TMZ claimed the apparent ransom note seemed to have knowledge of what the 84-year-old was wearing when abducted and included a deadline regarding payment.

The sheriff previously said Nancy Guthrie “couldn’t walk 50 yards by herself” and said in a press conference,“We know she didn’t just walk out of there, that we know. There are other things at the site, at the scene, that indicate there was... she did not leave on our own.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the FBI for comment.