Saudis Say French Police Nabbed Wrong Guy for Khashoggi Killing
MISTAKEN IDENTITY?
French police released 33-year-old Saudi man Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi after wrongfully detaining him in Charles de Gaulle Airport on Tuesday morning in connection with the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Immediately after his arrest the Saudi Embassy in Paris said in a statement: “The person who was arrested has nothing to do with the case in question… The Saudi judiciary has issued verdicts against all of those who participated in the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi, all of them are currently serving their sentences.” Otaibi was arrested on an outstanding Turkish arrest warrant. Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi monarchy, was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
French officials told CNN that identity checks established that the warrant “did not apply to him.”