Kid Rock Trashes Taylor Swift’s Politics With Blindingly Sexist Dig
Kid Rock accused Taylor Swift of wanting to be a Democrat to star in movies—then took a sexist jab at the pop superstar. “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period,” he tweeted Friday. “And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.” The country singer’s remarks come after Swift commented on her silence during the 2016 election, saying she didn’t think her opinions would add anything to the conversation. Kid Rock, a staunchly Republican rocker, was an early Trump supporter and has made his politics known over the years. He garnered controversy for flying Confederate flags at his concerts and has been protested by civil-rights group the National Action Network. Taylor Swift fans responded to the tweet with criticism, writing that they would be reporting his account.