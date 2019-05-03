Kim Jong Nam Murder Unlikely Ever to Be Resolved After Second Suspect’s Release

The bizarre murder of Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam, is unlikely to ever be officially resolved after the second suspect in the killing was released. Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong was set free early Friday and will fly back to Hanoi this evening, according to her lawyer. Her co-defendant, Siti Aisyah from Indonesia, was freed in March 11. Both women initially faced murder charges and death by hanging after security cameras caught them apparently smearing something on the victim’s face at Malaysia’s main international airport in February 2017. Both women said they were pawns in a plot orchestrated by North Korea, and gave the odd explanation that they thought they were acting in a prank TV show. Kim died of what Malaysian investigators said was exposure to VX, a toxic nerve agent, and authorities said a team of North Korean agents flew out of the country shortly after the incident. The two women were the only people put on trial for the crime, and there aren't believed to be any further leads.