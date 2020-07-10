Kim Jong Un’s Sister Says She’s Bingeing on Videos of America’s July 4 Celebrations
Everyone is struggling to find ways to stay entertained after months of staying at home—including, it seems, Kim Jong Un’s sister. The increasingly powerful Kim Yo Jong says she’s been watching footage of America’s Independence Day celebrations, although didn’t explain exactly why she had decided to do that. According to Bloomberg News, Kim said she received permission from her brother to obtain the DVDs of what she called the “celebratory events” of last week. “I’m trying to personally obtain DVDs on U.S. Independence Day events from now on, and I’ve also gotten approval from the chairman for that,” she said, adding that she’s already watched news reports of the celebrations. She also expressed good wishes to President Trump, but said the time isn’t right to meet. “Given the differences in opinion between the two countries, it wouldn’t be beneficial or necessary for the two sides to meet unless there is a decisive change in the U.S. stance toward North Korea,” she reportedly said.