King Charles III Has Longtime Sponsor Onboard Missing Titanic Sub
STILL SEARCHING
King Charles III is keeping a close eye on the missing Titanic submersible mission, royal sources said Tuesday. That’s because a longtime and prolific donor to two of Charles’ charities—Shahzada Dawood—is among the crew’s five passengers. Shahzada’s 19-year-old son Salaiman is also reportedly on board as well. Belonging to one of Pakistan’s richest families, Shahzada is a longtime supporter of The Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust, both of which were started by Charles. As such, royal sources say Charles has asked for frequent updates on the missing sub, which was reported missing on Sunday around 900 miles off the Massachusetts coast. The vessel reportedly had a 96-hour supply of oxygen when it entered the water at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.