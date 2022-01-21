Graphic Kobe Bryant Death Photos Were Shown Off at Awards Gala, Lawsuit Claims
Graphic photos of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianni, after they were killed in a helicopter crash two years ago were allegedly shown off by law-enforcement officials in bars and at an awards gala. The shocking claim was made in new court documents filed by Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers on Thursday as she seeks damages from Los Angeles County. According to USA Today, Bryant’s attorney Luis Li wrote in a statement that pretrial evidence “has shown that the close-up photos of Gianna and Kobe’s remains were passed around on at least 28 Sheriff’s Department devices and by at least a dozen firefighters, and shown off in bars and at an awards gala.” Li went on to allege that county officials then destroyed evidence of their misconduct after it was exposed. The county defended itself by saying the photos were not posted online or seen by the public, aside from one incident in a bar two days after the crash.