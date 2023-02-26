Kodak Black Wanted by Police After Violating Bail With Positive Drug Test: TMZ
For rapper Kodak Black, the legal troubles never seem to end. According to documents obtained by TMZ, he is once again wanted by police after breaching the conditions of his bail by testing positive for fentanyl on Feb. 8. The drug tests were required after the “ZEZE” rapper was arrested in July on charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking when police found 31 oxycodone pills in his car during a traffic stop. Now that he has a warrant out, he’ll be back in custody without the possibility of bail if he’s caught by police. Kodak Black is no stranger to trouble with the law, having been charged with everything from drugs and weapons possession to sexual assault in the last eight years—though he did notably receive a break when he was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in 2021.