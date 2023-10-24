Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Marries Tony Hawk’s Son

CHEAT SHEET
Frances Bean Cobain, the only daughter of legendary rockers Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, married Riley Hawk, son of pro skateboarder Tony Hawk, earlier this month in Los Angeles, TMZ reported Tuesday. The wedding was officiated by none other than R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, Bean Cobain’s godfather, TMZ added. Bean Cobain first declared her love for Hawk in an Instagram story post last year: “Happy birthday to the most gentle and healing person I’ve ever known. I love you more than words could hope to say. Thank you for being who you are and pointing out every dog/skate spot you see. I hope you’ll always do that.”