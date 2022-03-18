Kyle Rittenhouse Uses Gross Meme of His Courtroom Tears to Trash Biden
MISSING THE POINT
Kyle Rittenhouse shared a callous tweet Thursday night in an attempt to troll NBA star LeBron James and dunk on President Joe Biden. Rittenhouse tweeted out a notorious clip of him sobbing during his murder trial last year with a gas pump photoshopped into his hands, saying his tears weren’t the result of “Lemon Drops”—as James once joked—but because of “the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.” (Gas prices have largely been affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.) Rittenhouse’s tweet continued his long grudge against the basketball legend since James made his remark. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted during the trial. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.” Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty, cursed James out last year and threatened last month to sue him.