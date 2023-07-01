L.A. Cop in Controversial Shooting Totes Gun at Wedding
DOUBLING DOWN
A Los Angeles police officer behind a controversial 2020 shooting—and who claims she’s been denied promotions for her gun-heavy social media presence—posted pictures of herself toting a rifle at her wedding. The officer—sharpshooter and police academy “Top Shot” Toni McBride—posted a photo to Instagram of her wedding entourage fully armed, with McBride herself brandishing a semiautomatic rifle. The post comes as McBride is suing the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department for allegedly denying McBride a promotion for prevalently featuring guns on her social media accounts, the Los Angeles Times reported. Previously, McBride gained attention for shooting a man six times in 2020 after he approached her with a boxcutter, a killing in which McBride was cleared of wrongdoing.