Beloved LA Pastor Killed in Hit-and-Run While Giving Presents to Needy Kids

A beloved LA community activist and pastor was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas Eve, with the tragic incident happening while she was dropping off presents to needy children at a local community center. The driver, who police have not identified or caught as of Sunday night, struck Trina Newman, 61, as she stepped off a sidewalk to get into her car. “Everybody is heart-stricken for this moment,” one of Newman’s friends, Pastor Kenneth Pitchford, told KTLA. “Words can’t describe what she means to this community.”