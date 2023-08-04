California Pols Ask Taylor Swift Postpone Concerts Over Hotel Worker Strike
‘SPEAK NOW!’
Dozens of California’s elected officials, including the state’s lieutenant governor, are urging Taylor Swift to postpone her upcoming concert series in Los Angeles in solidarity with the city’s hotel workers, who are currently on strike for better wages. An open letter to Swift published by Unite HERE Local 11, the union representing the 15,000 striking hotel workers, was undersigned by officials like Lt. Gov. Eleni Koulanakis, two state senators, and seven city mayors. The letter notes that Swift’s tour is invariably lucrative for area hotels, which are “doubling and tripling what they charge because you are coming.” It asks her to “Speak Now! Stand with hotel workers.” In a statement, Kounalakis said, “I hope we can use this moment to bring attention to the hardworking men and women who are the engine of our economy.” Swift, who has not commented on the letter, is set to kick off her six-show stint in the City of Angels on Thursday night.