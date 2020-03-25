Lab Lost Positive Coronavirus Test of 25-Year-Old in Critical Condition
The positive coronavirus test for a 25-year-old New Jersey man, who is currently in critical condition, was lost by a lab—setting back his treatment for five days. According to WABC, Jack Allard’s family has been waiting for him to receive experimental drugs that could save his life while he’s been on a ventilator and in a medically-induced coma for six days. “There’s no reason why NBA players with their sniffles are getting their results before my son who is on a ventilator,” Allard’s mother, Genny, told the new station—adding that her son had no pre-existing conditions. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) has intervened in the matter, saying the unnamed lab “somehow” lost Allard’s test and “cost all those days” without proper access to experimental treatments for coronavirus. Gottheimer said the situation was “inexcusable,” and he was working on getting Allard into a clinical trial that for the experimental drug remdesivir—which is normally used for malaria. “We’ve been working with the FDA and the drug company to get the drug to him—hopefully within the next number of hours,” he said.