Lady Gaga Tapped as Co-Chair of Biden’s Arts and Humanities Commission
A-R-T-P-O-P
Lady Gaga has been anointed co-chair of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, and will join other “prominent artists, scholars, and philanthropists who have demonstrated a serious commitment to the arts and humanities” in advising the Biden administration on cultural policy, the White House said Thursday. Along with co-chair Bruce Cohen, a producer known for American Beauty and Silver Linings Playbook, the 24-person committee will include names like Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Shonda Rhimes, Troy Kotsur, and Kerry Washington. Thursday’s announcement marks the committee’s return after its previous iteration disbanded under the Trump administration, with all its members quitting in protest following the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.