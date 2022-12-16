Prince William’s Godmom Meets With Charity Boss to Apologize for Racist Grilling
‘IMMENSELY DISTRESSING’
Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey held a private meeting on Friday to apologize to the charity founder who accused her of racism earlier this month, Buckingham Palace said. Ngozi Fulani, the U.K.-born founder of Sistah Space, said Hussey repeatedly grilled her about her ethnicity at a Palace reception, including asking her where in Africa she was from. The debacle cost Hussey her role in Buckingham Palace. Friday’s meeting was “filled with warmth and understanding,” the Palace said, and Hussey “pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved.” Fulani, who the Palace said had been subjected to an “appalling torrent of abuse” on social media and elsewhere, accepted Hussey’s apology and “appreciates that no malice was intended.” “Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both,” the statement said.