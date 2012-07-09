Lance Armstrong Suing USADA

A federal judge on Monday dismissed Lance Armstrong's suit against the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which has been conducting an investigation into charges that Armstrong used drugs during his years a champion cyclist. The seven-time Tour de France winner filed the lawsuit Monday and is expected to argue that the USADA’s doping investigations violate the constitutional rights of athletes. Armstrong is also asking the court to drop all doping charges against him. The USADA says it has more than 10 former teammates who will testify that Armstrong used performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career. If found guilty, Armstrong would be banned from cycling for life and stripped of his Tour de France victories. Armstrong's lawyers said he plans to refile the lawsuit on Tuesday.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10