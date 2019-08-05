CHEAT SHEET
Upgrade Your Summer Essentials With 40% Off All Lands’ End Full-Priced Styles
Just as summer always heats things up, you can likewise always rely on Lands’ End for high quality and durable essentials for your wardrobe, home, and life generally. Around for decades with a comprehensive selection of sustainable menswear, womenswear, bags and accessories, and more, the brand is all about helping you find exactly what you need. And right now, they’re giving you 40% off any and all full-priced styles. Use code GARDEN at checkout to get the discount. There’s a lot to choose from, so here are a few best-selling examples to get you started. Tote-lovers should check out the brand’s iconic Open Top Canvas Tote Bag. Whether you want to slide your laptop into it for your commute or pack it full of weekend necessities, this monogrammable, water-resistant canvas tote will stick around for years. The highly-rated Women's High Rise Straight Leg Jeans are the lightweight summer-to-fall bottoms you’ve been waiting for. They’re made to keep you cool when it’s hot and their fabric comprises a cotton and polyester blend with a touch of Lycra spandex that’ll keep you comfortable. Or consider the breathable Men's Comfort-First Mesh Polo Shirt. It upgrades the brand’s original mesh polo with a new and stretchy fabric for even more flexibility. The top-rated and lightweight polo arrives broken in and its fade-resistant fabric promises years-long durability. Whatever summer has in store for you, this Lands’ End sale has you covered. Don’t forget to use code GARDEN at checkout to get your 40% off. | Shop at Lands’ End >
