LAPD Chief Wants Killer Cop Charged

The chief of Los Angeles Police Department has recommended criminal charges for a police officer who shot and killed an unarmed homeless man in Venice in May. Chief Charlie Beck told the Los Angeles Times that he suggested prosecutors file criminal charges when the LAPD handed over its investigation last month. A police investigation determined that 29-year-old Brendon Glenn, a black homeless man, was on the ground and on his stomach, trying to push himself up, when Officer Clifford Proctor, who is also black, stepped back and fired twice, striking Glenn in the back.