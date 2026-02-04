The president’s daughter-in-law and occasional singer Lara Trump has called music icon Bruce Springsteen an “idiot” for releasing his ICE protest song.

Springsteen, who has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, released a new song called “Streets of Minneapolis” last week, which pays tribute to people shot by federal agents and calls out the “lies” of the Trump administration.

The lyrics include “Two dead left to die on snow-filled streets, Alex Pretti and Renee Good,” as well as calling out “King Trump” and his “private army from the DHS.”

In the latest episode of her podcast The Right View, Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric, plays footage of “Streets of Minneapolis” while she reacts to Springsteen’s lyrics in real time.

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Lara Trump for a New Year’s Eve event hosted by the president at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After claiming it was “pretty rough to get through” and mocking his lyric about a “bloody mist” on the streets, Trump, 43, asks Springsteen, “What are you talking about?”

She then states she can’t recall the superstar musician writing “a song for those who have actually been killed by illegal aliens” or the people “who are poisoned by fentanyl that comes across our southern border.”

“When’s Bruce Springsteen writing that song? How about the people down at the Texas facility, the border patrol agents who were fired upon by a domestic terrorist? When did he write that song? That’s right, he didn’t do that,” she said.

Ironically, Trump-who hosts her own show on Fox News-then claimed that “a person with a platform” like Springsteen’s “would use it to do good, calm people down, maybe bring us together a little bit. All that does is divide people.”

Bruce Springsteen singing "Streets of Minneapolis" on YouTube. screen grab

The podcast host then defended the ICE raids in Minneapolis and across America and slammed protesters who want to “impede a legitimate law enforcement operation.

“If Bruce Springsteen has this big a problem with enforcing our federal law, hey Bruce, go talk to the United States Congress,” Trump says.

“These people who think it’s a great idea to get out and impede a federal law operation, which is exactly what’s going on in Minneapolis, what’s gone on all over this country, bye the way, for about a year now… if you think that’s a good idea, I’m sorry to tell you, you are an idiot. It is a terrible idea always.”

In reference to the killings of Good and Pretti last month after being shot by federal agents, she said, “No one should be dead right now, unfortunately things happen.”

Host Lara Trump on the set of her show "My View With Lara Trump" at Fox News Studios on July 31, 2025 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The podcast host then suggested that Springsteen, 76, should ask Congress to change the laws in America “if you have a problem.”

“Don’t blame Stephen Miller. Don’t blame Kristi Noem. Don’t blame Donald Trump. Go talk to the people who actually put the laws of the land in place.”

However she claimed that Springsteen would “never” do that, “because he’s very comfortable in his mansion, on his private jet, virtue signaling like this, and putting out some ridiculous song like that.”

Trump apologized for airing his song, saying “I’m sorry everyone had to endure that.”

After the release of Springsteen’s song, the White House said it was unbothered by “random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information.”

The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Springsteen for comment.

Trump opened her podcast with her controversial cover version of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down”.

Lara Trump singing Tom Petty’s “I won’t back down” at Trump’s Westchester golf club pic.twitter.com/RVPRMCzH9Z — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 11, 2025

Her father-in-law used Petty’s hit 1989 song at a rally in Tulsa in 2020, which led to the late musician’s family issued a cease-and-desist order.

“Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” the family of the rocker, who died in 2017, said in a statement at the time.

Lara Trump went viral when footage of her singing Petty’s hit at Trump’s Westchester golf club last demonstrated her vocal talents outside of the studio.

Her most recent release, “Sah-Sah” has had 22,000 listens on Spotify, where she has 19,000 monthly listeners.

A Truth Social post from President Donald Trump about Bruce Springsteen from May 2025. Screenshot/Donald Trump/Truth Social

Last May, President Trump hit back at Springsteen who had been criticizing him overseas, calling him “Highly Overrated.”