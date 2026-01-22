Lara Trump’s Bonkers Bilingual Single Recorded in Golf Club Lobby

Lara Trump is set to release a single that she recorded in the lobby of a Trump golf club.

Trump partnered with Egyptian rapper Mohamed Ramadan on “Sah-Sah,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Washington Examiner’s Rob Crilly and published Wednesday in his “Washington Secrets” column.

The song, due out Friday, was recorded in the lobby of Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Florida, according to the Examiner, and the video for it was filmed in the same location.

Ramadan, 37, shared scenes of himself working—and dancing—with Trump, 43, on Instagram last September.

Trump, the former Republican National Committee co-chair, told the Examiner that she enjoys making music.

“With how crazy my life is between my Fox News show, my podcast, being a mom, being a crazy dog lady, and more, I have really enjoyed the escape that comes from music and have truly been having fun with different genres and meeting artists,” she told the outlet.

Trump added: “I was excited to collaborate with Mohamed and love how light and upbeat our new song turned out... I hope people enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed collaborating on it.”

Ramadan said the collaboration was Trump’s idea.

Ramadan said the collaboration was Lara Trump’s idea. Instagram

“I had absolutely no reservations at all, and I don’t get involved in politics. I’m an artist, and I genuinely admire Lara’s art and her voice,” he told the Examiner. “We were brought together by the song — and even if she weren’t from the Trump family, I still would have made this song with her.”

Trump will be hoping for a better reception than her previous songs have received.

In 2023, she entered the music scene with a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” She followed that up with “Anything is Possible," which spurred responses like, “Lara Trump going flat and sharp in the same note is quite the feat.” She returned a few months later with the auto-tuned duet “Hero.”

Trump’s “No Days Off,” featuring French Montana, was “a masterclass in insipid vocal fry pop slop,” Rolling Stone wrote last February.

Undaunted by the criticism, Trump maintains that her singing voice should be heard by even more people.

In October, she volunteered to be a performer at Turning Point USA’s rival Super Bowl halftime show. That event came about after Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was announced for the Super Bowl LX performance, enraging many on the right.