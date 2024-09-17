Laura Loomer Denies Claims of Affair With Trump (Again) in Toxic Tirade Against Kamala Harris

Just days after threatening to sue Bill Maher for speculating about her cozy relationship with Donald Trump, 9/11 truther Laura Loomer has again hit back at rumors of a romantic affair with the Republican candidate while lobbing around her own defamatory claims about the vice president.

“They’re taken it so far, and you know if I was a leftist journalist, if I was a Democrat, oh my God, the media would be up in arms if the Republican media was doing this to a left-wing journalist,” she said on her podcast Saturday. “‘Oh my god, they’re misogynist, they’re bullying a woman, they’re trying to Monica Lewinsky her, they’re trying to discredit the fact that she’s a working woman,’” she added, speculating what left-wing outlets might say.

Her vitriolic tirade then took an ugly turn, with the conspiracy theorist dragging Kamala Harris’ name through the mud by repeating claims, often touted by far-right figures, that the vice-president was only able to advance her career as a San Francisco attorney in the 1990s by sleeping with the city’s then-Mayor Willie Brown.

“But some of us women, we actually work hard, and some of us women have no desire to have sexual affairs with politicians or men with elite political status to climb the ladder,” Loomer said. “I know that Kamala Harris can’t say the same, but believe me when I say that’s not me—or as Kamala Harris likes to say, ‘they ain’t like us’, right? She ain’t like me. I ain’t like her.”

Notorious for her white nationalism and proud Islamophobia, Loomer’s tendency toward hate speech and disinformation has in the past seen her banned from a startling variety of online platforms, ranging from established social media sites like Facebook and X to payment processors, vehicle rental services and even take-out apps.

Whatever the extent of her adoration for the Republican candidate, the toxic fallout of her ongoing presence in the Trump camp has sparked something of a civil war with the rest of the MAGA campaign, prompting attacks from otherwise firebrand Republicans like Senators Thom Tillis and Lindsey Graham as well as fellow conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

After Loomer claimed a Harris win would see the White House “smell like curry,” JD Vance has firmly sought to distance himself from her uniquely unhinged brand of political rhetoric.

Lately even Trump himself appears to be going a little cold on her, with the Republican candidate posting on Truth Social Friday to to clarify that Loomer “doesn’t work for the campaign” and that he doesn’t always agree with her statements, albeit praising the fact that “like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me.”