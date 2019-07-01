CHEAT SHEET
Lawyers for Ted Cruz’s Campaign Compare Him to Rosa Parks in FEC Lawsuit
In a lawsuit over $10,000 that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) loaned to his campaign but has not been able to get back due to Federal Election Commission restrictions, attorneys for the senator’s campaign likened their client’s plight to that of civil-rights icon Rosa Parks.
“The FEC also asserts that Senator Cruz and the Cruz Committee inflicted their injuries on themselves because they could have arranged to repay the Senator’s loans using pre-election funds. Yes, and Rosa Parks could have sat in the back of the bus,” lawyers for Cruz’ campaign wrote in a memorandum filed on June 28.
The lawsuit stems from Cruz loaning his campaign a total of $260,000 in the 2018 election, but only being paid back $250,000 due to the FEC’s “post-election repayment” limitations. In their original complaint, Cruz’s lawyers said the limitations “abridges political speech at the very core of the First Amendment’s guarantee.” Lawyers for the campaign did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.