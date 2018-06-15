Leader of the Pakistani Taliban Killed by U.S. Drone Strike, Say Afghan Officials

The leader of the Pakistani Taliban was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to a senior Afghan defense ministry official. Fazlullah, who had a U.S. bounty of $5 million, claimed responsibility for the killing of more than 140 pupils and teachers at the Army Public School in Peshawar in December 2014. He also reportedly ordered the shooting of Malala Yousafzai, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize that same year. According to the reports, which have yet to be confirmed by the U.S., Mullah Fazlullah, the head of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was killed along with four other TTP commanders who have been identified as Abu Bakar, Umar, Imran, and Sajid. They were attending an Iftar party, where the Ramadan fast is broken.
