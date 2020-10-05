Visibly Frustrated LeBron James Leaves Court 10 Seconds Before End of NBA Finals Loss to Heat

Read it at CBS Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to a 115-104 defeat Sunday night as the Miami Heat hit back in Game 3 of the NBA finals, leaving the best-of-seven series at 2-1, and making LeBron James pretty mad. The superstar showed increasing levels of frustration during the Lakers’ clunky performance and, with 10 seconds left on the clock, he walked off of the floor early as the Heat ran down the final moments. The move didn’t harm the Lakers—the Heat weren’t actively attempting to score, and the Lakers weren’t trying to steal the ball. Asked afterward if he was frustrated about the loss or if he genuinely lost track of time, James responded: “Both.”