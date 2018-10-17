Lena Dunham Reveals She Had Left Ovary Removed

Lena Dunham revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday that she is recovering from a surgery to remove her left ovary. The actress and writer wrote, “Yesterday I had a two hour surgery to remove my left ovary, which was encased in scar tissue & fibrosis, attached to my bowel and pressing on nerves that made it kinda hard to walk/pee/vamp.” Dunham has been very open about her struggles with endometriosis, revealing to Vogue back in March that she had a total hysterectomy. The Girls creator told followers she is keeping her spirits up amid her ongoing health battles. “A big lesson I’ve learned in all this is that health, like most things, isn’t linear- things improve and things falter and you start living off only cranberry juice from a sippy cup/sleeping on a glorified heating pad but you’re also happier than you’ve been in years,” she wrote.
