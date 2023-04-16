Arrest Made After 2 Missing Men Found Dead in Massachusetts Storage Unit
‘DISMEMBERED’
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after the bodies of two missing men were found in a Massachusetts storage unit on Friday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday. A search for Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, was launched after the pair were reported missing by family and friends on April 9. Authorities said at the time that Vekshin and Schukin, a married couple, had last been seen March 29. Investigators who discovered the bodies after executing a search warrant on the storage unit found both had “succumbed to multiple stab wounds,” District Attorney Marian Ryan said. “The body of the man identified as Mr. Schukin had, in fact, been dismembered,” and placed in a number of rubber bins in the unit, she added. Leonid Volkov, who was known to the victims, was arrested and charged with the couple’s murder on Saturday, according to Ryan. She explained that Schukin had been the guarantor on an apartment lease that Volkov had signed, but that Schukin had “recently declined to continue in that role” after a dispute.