Stepmom Charged With Murder of Gannon Stauch Hit With Divorce Papers

The father of missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch has filed for divorce from his wife, who is charged with murdering the Colorado boy. Letecia Stauch, 36, was the last person to see her stepson alive in Jan. 27; she claimed he vanished while walking to a friend’s house, but a video contradicted her account. After Letecia was charged with child abuse and murder, her husband Albert said in a statement: “The person who committed this heinous, horrible crime is one that I gave more to anyone else on this planet, and that is a burden that I will carry with me for a very long time.” On Thursday, he filed to dissolve the marriage, KRDO reported. Gannon’s body has not been found.