Libya Won't Give Up Gaddafi's Son

Read it at Associated Press
The International Criminal Court wants to try Muammar Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam, but the rebels from the town of Zintan who captured him want him tried inside the country. The information minister of the Libyan transitional government agrees, saying the onetime heir apparent will not be handed over to The Hague. The National Transitional Council will discuss its decision with the ICC's chief prosecutor when he visits Libya on Monday. Meanwhile, Gaddafi's spy chief Abdullah al-Sanussi was captured. He's also wanted by the ICC.