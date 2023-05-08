Celebrate Water Week With LifeStraw’s New Bottle That Instantly Filters Out Contaminants On the Go
H2O 365!
Now’s as good a time as ever to remind you of the age-old adage to drink water (six to eight glasses, for most people). While walking, talking, hiking, sitting, thinking, and doing whatever—you should be drinking water consistently throughout your day—but we’re sure you already know this. We all have a friend who reminds us to drink water (I have two of them) or a doctor (I would hope) who nags us about drinking enough “fluids,” but if we aren’t already in the habit of drinking enough water—and if we don’t know how much water we should be drinking on a regular basis—t can be tough to remember to perform such a seemingly simple act of sipping what makes up roughly 60 percent of our bodies.
In celebration of Drinking Water Week—yes, that’s a thing—I want to share my latest favorite water bottle I’ve tested that has gotten me to drink more water—even when I don’t have access to filtered water. LifeStraw’s new BPA-free stainless steel water bottle from the brand’s Go Series filters out all contaminants–including parasites, microplastics, sand, dirt, bacteria, and other nasty stuff so that you can always have safe drinking water. What I love about this water bottle is it removes the extra step of pouring water into a filter pitcher and then waiting for that pitcher to fill, since you need to pour or collect the water into the bottle and then sip it through the bottle’s two-stage filtration system. The bottle’s carbon filter also improves taste and reduces odors. This leakproof bottle is rightfully dubbed the “ultimate sidekick,” and your single purchase has an incredible impact, because a child is given safe water for one year with every LifeStraw purchase.
