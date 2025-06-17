Perfect Your Blurred Lip With a Signature Color Made At Lip Lab

Cheat Sheet
1
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Surprise Fans With Wild Baby Name
LIL‘ MACHINE GUN
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 5:10PM EDT 
Machine Gun Kelly (L) and Megan Fox (R)
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Three months after welcoming their daughter, exes Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have finally shared her unique name. In a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post, Kelly (whose legal name is Colson Baker) shared a video of himself serenading his daughter alongside the caption, “Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️‍🔥 thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox.” The announcement surprised some fans, who had previously speculated the baby’s name was Celestial Seed after Kelly, 35, used the phrase in his Instagram post announcing the birth. However, the “My Bloody Valentine” singer later clarified that he and Fox, 39, would share the name “when we’re ready.” Saga Blade is the first child for the former couple, whose five-year romance came to an end in December. After going public with their relationship in 2020, the blood-drinking pair became engaged in 2022 but separated in early 2024. Though they reconciled shortly before announcing Fox’s pregnancy in November, they split again the following month. Fox also shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly shares daughter Casie, 15, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. The Jennifer’s Body star previously discussed experiencing a miscarriage with Kelly in her 2023 poetry collection, Pretty Boys are Poisonous.

Read it at Page Six

2
‘Empire’ Star Charged With Assault Over Payment Dispute
LEGAL DRAMA
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.17.25 5:01PM EDT 
Bryshere Gray
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Empire star Bryshere Y. Gray has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery for allegedly lunging at a man following a payment dispute. Gray, best known for playing Hakeem Lyon on Fox’s music drama Empire opposite Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, allegedly assaulted a man at a hotel in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Friday, June 13, according to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ. The man, Dustin Wilkins, was reportedly trying to get the actor to cover his bill when he “charged” at him and assaulted him. Gray was arrested Sunday after a private citizen filed a complaint with the court. The 31-year-old actor has since been bonded out of jail and is due back in court on Wednesday for his arraignment. This isn’t Gray’s first run-in with the law. In 2020, he was arrested following a domestic violence incident with his wife. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 days in prison and three years’ probation.

Read it at TMZ

Shop with Scouted

Soothe Daily Foot Fatigue Fast With This Three-in-One Massager
HAPPY FEET
Scouted Staff
Published 05.13.25 6:49PM EDT 
A person using the AuraHeal foot massager. They are sitting down on a couch and have both feet in the massager. They have grey pants and white socks on.
AuraHeal

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You don’t need to splurge on a pricey spa day to treat your feet to professional-level pampering. AuraHeal’s foot massager does it at a fraction of the cost and from the comfort of your home.

Unlike other foot massagers on the market, AuraHeal combines three therapies to stimulate blood flow and provide deep relief from daily foot fatigue—Shiatsu, compression, and heat. You can adjust the vibration, deep tissue rollers, and heat (up to 131°F) to your liking.

Shiatsu Foot Massager
Buy At Amazon

Plus, there are three compression levels to choose from, each targeting a specific area of the foot: instep, heel, and ankles. Have big feet? Don’t sweat it. This foot massager is designed to comfortably fit up to a size 14. The machine itself is about as heavy as a drill, making it perfect for on-the-go relief.

To ensure a fresh and hygienic massage every time, AuraHeal made sure the breathable foot sleeves can be removed easily for effortless cleaning and maintenance. On top of reduced foot pain, users also report improved sleep quality, increased daily energy, and stress relief. Whether you’re dealing with foot pain, ankle discomfort, or just need some respite after a long day at work, AuraHeal’s foot messenger provides fast relief whenever you need it.

3
Hollywood Icon, 62, Is Finally Getting an Oscar
MISSION: POSSIBLE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 4:50PM EDT 
An Oscar statue on the red carpet.
Stefani Reynolds

Tom Cruise has been nominated for an Academy Award four times, and this year, the Risky Business actor will finally get his roses at the Governors Awards, the Academy announced this Tuesday. Cruise is known for many things: He is a Guinness World Record holder, named by People as one of the sexiest men alive, and a proud member of the Church of Scientology. The Academy has praised Cruise for a similarly wide range of accomplishments, from his acting in dramas like Jerry Maguire and Magnolia to performing his own risky stunts in the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible film series. Other recipients of the award include Debbie Allen, who choreographed the Oscars seven times, and Wynn Thomas, a production designer who worked on Do The Right Thing, among other classics. According to the film academy, the Honorary Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” Along with the Honorary Awardees, the Academy will honor country legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton, who will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her work to support education in East Tennessee.

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise at the US Premiere of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." Cindy Ord

4
Supreme Court Justice Made Eye-Watering Amount for Memoir
ROLLING IN THE GREEN
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.17.25 6:08PM EDT 
Published 06.17.25 2:59PM EDT 
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Paul Morigi

Ketanji Brown Jackson, the most recent justice and the first Black woman to join the Supreme Court, reported $2 million in revenue from her best-selling memoir, Lovely One, which was published last year. After announcing the book deal just three months into her first term, the justice also embarked on a wide-ranging promotional tour, including 15 paid speaking engagements. Jackson’s judicial writing has been praised as “uniquely powerful” by the Washington Post (though the outlet also critiqued her memoir for lacking her usual wry wit). Of the handful of public records of the justices’ finances, the annual report is among the most illuminating. Jackson’s financial report far exceeds the values reported by her peers on the Court, including the other justices with book deals. Neil Gorsuch reported $250,000 in royalties from his book, published last year, and Sonia Sotomayor reported $134,000 in royalties, with an advance, for her upcoming book. Brett Kavanaugh reported $340,000 for his memoir, which has yet to be released. Clarence Thomas set a precedent when he received a $1.5 million advance when he signed his book deal for his 2007 memoir, My Grandfather’s Son, though he hasn’t reported any royalties on the book since then. In 2022, Amy Coney Barrett reported receiving $425,000 for an advance for her upcoming book. Justices Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, and John Roberts do not have book deals. Jackson’s reported income from outside her Court duties this year is more than the sum of all other justices’ outside incomes combined.

Shop with Scouted

This Made-for-Summer THC Drink Delivers the Buzz You Want—Without the Brain Fog
🪄🌵
Scouted Staff
Published 05.09.25 5:32PM EDT 
Hand with nail polish pouring a Magic Cactus beverage into a glass, next to table with other Magic Cactus cans and cacti
Magic Cactus

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.

Magic Cactus — Spiced Peach (12-pack)
Also available in Watermelon Hibiscus and Lavender Raspberry
Buy At Magic Cactus$54

Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.

5
‘Modern Family’ Star Comes Out as Bisexual for Pride
MODERN LOVE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 11:52AM EDT 
The cast for Modern Family poses for an awards show.
Jeff Neira

Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on ABC’s uber-popular sitcom Modern Family, has come out as bisexual. Anderson-Emmons played the adopted Vietnamese daughter of gay couple, Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet, who is notably not gay). In the TikTok video, Anderson-Emmons, now 18, lip syncs dialogue from the fourth season of the show, when she was five. “You are Vietnamese,” Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofía Vergara) explains. “No I’m not, I’m gay! I’m gay!” (Later in the episode, Lily justifies this to her father with “You and daddy are gay, so I’m gay.”) The caption on the TikTok reads “people keep joking so much abt [sic] me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi),” she wrote. Fans flooded her comments section with supportive messages. The actress, who is now embarking on a career as a singer-songwriter, also posted a teaser of her upcoming music video, “Don’t Forget Me,” which featured her slow dancing with a blonde woman.

@aubreyandersonemmons hehe happy pride month and to all a good night🤭 #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #pride #fyp #bi ♬ original sound - clips___r___us

6
Air India Survivor Spotted Walking Back Towards Flaming Wreckage to Save His Brother
AGAINST ALL ODDS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.17.25 1:06PM EDT 
AHMEDABAD, INDIA - JUNE 14: The wreckage of the crashed Air India plane is being lifted by a crane
Raju Shinde/Getty Images

Astonishing footage has emerged of the sole survivor of the Air India disaster in Ahmenebad returning to the aircraft’s flaming wreckage after escaping in an attempt to save his brother. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, was caught on camera by emergency worker Satinder Singh Sandhu staggering back towards the billowing wreck of Flight 171 while bystanders tried in vain to get him to walk away from the devastation. “I saw a man in a white t-shirt walking back towards the fire,” Sandhu told the MailOnline. “He appeared quite dazed and confused and I shouted: ‘Stop. What are you doing? Don’t go back in there. You’ll die.’ I was shouting as loud as I could and waving my arms pointing to the flames. There was a lot of panic and confusion but luckily for him, he heard me.” He added: “The man had initially walked away from the crash but how he did that I don’t know. Fortunately, I saw him walking back towards it and couldn’t believe that anybody would do such a thing. I was screaming at the top of my voice and begging him not to go back in there, telling him to get away and walk to me.” Following his pleas, Ramesh told Sandu “My family member is in there, my brother and he’s burning to death. I have to save him,” but was eventually taken to hospital by emergency workers where he is still recovering. Over 270 people died in the Air India crash; the deadliest aviation disaster in decades.

Read it at MailOnline

7
Pope Leo’s Lineage Traced to These Huge Pop Stars
LIKE A PRAYER
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 3:07PM EDT 
Robert Prevost
Robert Prevost ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Leo XIV, who was chosen as pontiff in early May, is actually related to Madonna and Justin Bieber, TMZ reports. But he doesn’t just share a bloodline with the “Like a Prayer” singer and the Biebs. The first American Pope is also related to actress Angelina Jolie and former first lady Hillary Clinton, along with former Canadian prime ministers Justin and Pierre Trudeau. Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, Leo was elected sovereign of the Vatican on May 8, 2025. The election took place during the papal conclave on the second day, when white smoke from the Sistine Chapel emerged to inform the public of the next religious ruler. Leo has two older brothers: John Joseph and Louis Martín. While they remain in God’s good graces, his distant cousin Madonna might need to start buttering up. The pop-star has staged some controversial performances, like a mock crucifixion, and drawn backlash from the world’s most devout. Madonna claimed that she was “excommunicated” from the Church three times, although the Church has never formally confirmed this. If it’s true, maybe Leo will give her a helping hand.

Read it at TMZ

8
Elderly Man Gets Stuck While Trying to Drive Down Rome’s Spanish Steps
BETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 2:04PM EDT 
Vehicle being removed from the Spanish Steps in Rome.
Vigili del Fuoco

An senior citizen in Rome found himself in a sticky situation on Tuesday morning while attempting to drive over an iconic landmark. The man, 80, was driving his Mercedes sedan down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps, a steep, 95-foot slope across from the Spanish Embassy to the Holy See, when his car got stuck part way down. Police at the 300-year-old tourist attraction did not identify the man, but later said in a statement that he had been issued a citation at the scene after testing negative for alcohol. His car didn’t get off quite so easily: firefighters had to lift the vehicle off the steps using a crane. This is not the first time a rule-defying motorist has attempted to navigate the historic steps. In 2022, a 37-year-old man from Saudi Arabia was arrested and charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage when he drove over the steps in a rented Maserati on his way home from a night of clubbing. The man later told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that he simply “took a wrong turn.” Police have not yet revealed whether the Mercedes lifted from the steps Tuesday morning belonged to its elderly driver.

Read it at The Guardian

Shop with Scouted

Perfect Your Blurred Lip With a Signature Color Made At Lip Lab

SWATCH WHAT YOU ASK FOR
Scouted Staff
Updated 06.17.25 5:42PM EDT 
Published 06.17.25 5:41PM EDT 
Woman putting on lipstick in a Lip Lab mirror.
Lip Lab

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it’s coral, rouge, or fuchsia, every lip this summer is getting beautifully blurred. The look uses a soft, diffused line at the edge of the lip to create an effect that feels effortless and is easy to maintain. It’s, frankly, making us all bite our lips and look like it, too. The trend provides the perfect opportunity to update your lip style. From matte to glossy, bright to muted, this season is your opportunity to define your signature lip look—a task made easier by a boutique that helps you create completely personalized products.

Lip Lab has crafted an easy, hands-on lip color creation experience. With appointments available at 15 studios nationwide, lip product experts work with you to choose your color, finish, flavor, and packaging. It’s a great way to find your everyday color, or make a unique product you can’t find anywhere else.

Book a Reservation
Come in for the unique store experience.
Book On Lip Lab

You can make an appointment for yourself or a group of friends. Which means summer Lip Lab parties can officially be scheduled. It’s as easy as booking a haircut. So, if you’re ready to design your signature color, book a reservation now.

9
R. Kelly Rushed to Hospital After Overdosing in Prison
KILL PLOT CLAIM
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 06.17.25 11:01AM EDT 
Published 06.17.25 10:45AM EDT 
R. Kelly.
R. Kelly. Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images

Disgraced rapper R. Kelly claims he overdosed in his jail cell before being rushed to hospital, where he blamed prison guards on purposely giving him too many meds, according to TMZ. The 58-year-old, who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in 2022 for a litany of crimes, claims in a court filing that he was rushed to Duke University Hospital in North Carolina on June 13 after being found on his cell floor, where he had collapsed after taking medication given to him by a warden. The rapper, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, said he “crawled to the door of the cell and lost consciousness.” He said that he learned in hospital that the amount of drugs he was given was potentially lethal, part of a plot to have him killed. In the Monday filing, he also claims that he is being denied access to blood-thinning meds and surgery for clots in his legs. Kelly’s goal is to get released from prison and serve his term under home arrest, but an Assistant United States Attorney has already dismissed his case, stating that Kelly is painting himself as a victim. “This is the behavior of an abuser and a master manipulator on display,” they said.

Read it at TMZ

10
Streaming Dethrones Broadcast and Cable TV in Ratings First
NEW ERA
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 12:05PM EDT 
Streaming platform
Pavel Muravev/Getty Images

The season of streaming is upon us. For the first time in television history, streaming platforms now make up the largest portion of viewership, greater than broadcast and cable television combined. According to Nielsen’s The Gauge poll, which tracks how audiences distribute their viewing time across platforms, streamers made up 44.8 percent of TV use in May 2025, while broadcast and cable made up a combined 44.2 percent. Not only are streaming platforms assuming dominance in our viewing habits, but they’re also growing. Since Nielsen launched The Gauge in 2021, streamers’ proportion of total TV consumption has grown 71 percent. Broadcast and cable, meanwhile, have shrunk a respective 21 and 39 percent. It helps that the number of popular streaming platforms is also expanding. On top of subscription-based streaming giants like Netflix, Max, Hulu, and Prime Video, the rise of free platforms like Pluto, Tubi, and Roku has boosted the medium’s numbers. Still, the analysts at Nielsen say the streamers’ newfound dominance is a summer phenomenon: Expect a major pilgrimage back to broadcast and cable networks when the NFL season starts up again this fall.

Read it at Nielsen

