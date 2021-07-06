Pennsylvania Woman Fatally Stabbed Her Husband—Then Told Cops He Died in Home Invasion, Police Say
COLD BLOODED
A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide and making false reports to the police after allegedly stabbing her husband to death, WNEP 16 reports. On Sunday, Lisa Karlaza, 53, killed her husband, then called police, saying he had died during a home invasion. Police reportedly found a bloody knife in the home’s dishwasher, according to court documents. Richard Karlaza, Lisa’s 60-year-old husband, was known around the neighborhood as a friendly person, always willing to lend a hand to those who needed it. “Very nice guy,” Louise Szymanski, a resident in Mount Carmel Township neighborhood told WNEP 16. “He would come by if you needed any help. He’d always offer, and he’d stop and talk. He was a very nice gentleman.” Police have not said what led to the murder.